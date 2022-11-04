Royal Gibraltar Regiment increase social media presence to recruit

by MEGAN STRINGER This week, local media outlets were invited to speak to Major John Pitto, Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Second in Command and Corporal Arnold Rogers about the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s recruitment process and their increase in social media presence. The RG is an infantry battalion, thus they are mandated to be at 214 regulars and 100 reservists.

PANORAMA asked what their recruitment process is like, to which the men replied: “Over the last two months what we have certainly concentrated on is being more seen on social media which is a tactic that we haven’t exploited to its full potential in the past.”

04-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR