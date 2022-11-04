Road Closure
Due to a serious road traffic collision, Line Wall Road is closed from British War Memorial to the roundabout at the top of Casemates Hill.
Please avoid the area for now.
An update below:
- Due to a serious road traffic collision, Line Wall Road is closed from British War Memorial to the roundabout at the top of Casemates Hill.
- Two mopeds have been involved in the RTC close to Capurro garage.
- One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
- One woman has minor injuries and has not been taken to hospital.
- The road is likely to remain closed for the next hour.
- Traffic diversions are in place.
- Please avoid the area.
04-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR