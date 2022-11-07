Missing Person Appeal

The RGP are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who has been reported missing.
Mateus RODRIGUES MUNIZ DA SILVA, 27, a Brazilian national, was a passenger on board the cruise ship Mein Schiff Herz, which visited Gibraltar on Saturday 5 Nov.
The ship left the Rock at 3pm yesterday without him.
He was last seen just after 11am leaving the ship. There is no description of the clothes he was wearing at the time.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the RGP on 200 72500 or online at www.police.gi/report/missing-person
