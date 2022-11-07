Launch of ‘Soundtrack of My Teens’ by the Valerga Brothers

by MEGAN STRINGER Last week, Gibraltarian musicians Henry and Denis Valerga, better known as the Valerga Brothers launched their album ‘Soundtrack of my Teens’ at the Mayor’s Parlour.

The Valerga Brothers have compiled an album of thirty-three songs from their teenage years – the songs that inspired them to pursue their love of music that has lasted a lifetime.The launch was attended by several of the artists that collaborated on this project, as well as sponsor of the project, Mr Kamlesh Khubchand.To speak about the launch and the project in more detail, PANORAMA met with Henry to find out more.

