40% of Spaniards say Gibraltar is not Spanish

Just over 40% of respondents to an opinion poll in Spain have replied that in their view Gibraltar is not Spanish. The online poll of 1104 participants was carried out by Electomania (electomania.es) between the 22nd and 27th of last month.

In a curious departure from the standard question as to whether Gibraltar is British or Spanish, the organisers decided to offer a third option too of neither British nor Spanish.