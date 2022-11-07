40% of Spaniards say Gibraltar is not Spanish
The Gibraltar flag illustrated this option pointing to the term “Gibraltarian“ without actually spelling it out. A total of 59.4% of those polled considered that Gibraltar was or should be Spanish, while 40.6% considered that it was not with that figure broken down into 24.8% British and 15.8% choosing neither, next to the Gibraltar flag icon.
The organisers point out that the poll was put together using a random sample. However, the outcome nonetheless appears to be a reflection of other more modern trends in Spanish society. In particular the move towards a more progressive agenda in Spain has been accompanied by the active and physical dismantling and debunking of the themes that the dictatorship imposed on the country over a period of nearly forty years. The indoctrination of the public with “Gibraltar Espanol” is clearly one of those themes.
40% of Spaniards say Gibraltar is not Spanish
