TALENTED GIBRALTAR DANCERS REACH FOR THE STARS AFTER LANDING A SPOT AT TOP THEATRE SCHOOL

Two promising young dancers from Gibraltar are one step closer to achieving their dream of becoming professional performers after dancing their way onto an elite training programme at Liverpool Theatre School.

Nathan Villalba (16) and Faye Gomez (17) were both selected for the prestigious stage school after impressing the audition panel with a series of exceptional performances, each designed to showcase the breadth of their skill and technical ability.Nathan, a former pupil at Bayside Comprehensive School, trained at Stylos Dance Studios before landing a place at Liverpool Theatre School, whose patrons include dance legend, Wayne Sleep OBE, and West End theatre producer, Bill Kenwright CBE.

08-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR