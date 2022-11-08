Are Gibraltarians rejecting the new normal?

As of September 30 this year, 23,564 Gibraltarians have received the first booster jab, but only 8,527 took the second, despite its rollout in January. There is also a sharp descent in the number of non-Gibraltarians who received the second booster shot, which far exceeds the local trend. Almost 90 per cent fewer non-residents took the fourth dose of the vaccine (referred to as the second booster), with only 981 shots administered.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR