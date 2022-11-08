What will this month’s Census ask?

by MEGAN STRINGER With less than one week to go until the 2022 Gibraltar Census takes place on November 14th, PANORAMA looks at what questions the form may ask.

The information that the public provide on Census day will help the Government of Gibraltar to plan services such as healthcare, housing, education, employment and transport.The previous census was conducted ten years ago in 2012, where results revealed that there were 33,566 people present on the night of the Census, however just 32,194 were ‘usually resident’ here in Gibraltar.In anticipation of the Census next Monday, every household will receive a letter with a website link and unique household access code to access and complete the Census questionnaire online. However, some households will receive a paper questionnaire.

