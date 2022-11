The Captain of the Port has advised that an operation to remove the boom surrounding the OS 35 will begin today, in anticipation of bad weather that is forecast for the end of the week.

The situation will be constantly monitored and the boom will be replaced as soon as it is operationally safe to do so.All efforts will be made to mitigate the impact of any oil or debris that may escape the vessel.

