New updated revision of Gibraltar Highway Code launched by Minister for Transport

The new and updated Gibraltar Highway Code follows on from the United Kingdom’s update to their own Highway Code, earlier this year at the end of January. Thus, “it is now time for us to update our code and bring it up in line with what other cities and countries are doing throughout the world, regardless of their size” Minister Balban explained.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR