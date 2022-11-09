Treaty talks on a knife-edge?

A short Government press release issued at the beginning of this week informed the public that the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister had gone to London for talks late on Sunday night.
It also advised that this meeting was taking place ahead of a further UK-EU negotiating round in Brussels later in the week.CRUNCH POINT
The statement did not say who they were meeting or what the substance of the discussion was going to be. However, it seems clear from the background that the negotiations have now arrived at a crunch point. The meeting in London may have been an attempt to clear the air and clear the way before that main round in Brussels.
