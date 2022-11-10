Vox continues to attack Gibraltar

The truth is that it is perfectly legitimate for any political party to voice its disagreement over any issue but there is also a duty to exercise decorum and restraint. Once again Vox has crossed the line.It is a well known tactic over decades for the Gibraltar question to be raised in Spain when they want to distract from domestic problems at home. The experience of the last ten years has been no different with, for example, Foreign Minister Margallo and sectors of the Spanish media applying this tactic to the full. In relation to Vox, it will not have escaped political observers that they too have internal problems of their own.

