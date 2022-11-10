Will Sunak back the Rock?

As the hysteria around Westminster begins to relatively settle down following the anointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, Gibraltar again will have to adjust to another UK leader as the Liz Truss debacle finally came to a swift and ruthless conclusion.

It has certainty been unprecedented times in the UK, as the fall of Truss meant that she became the shortest serving ever Prime Minister after surviving for just 45 days in office, due her disastrous “mini budget” which led to market chaos with the value of the pound being tanked.So the question now begs is that just how different for Gibraltar is it going to be now there has been a changing of the guard in the UK, with the main question predictably surrounding the wrap-up of Brexit?

10-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR