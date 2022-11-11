Minister Sacramento published a Bill to radically reform domestic abuse legislation

The publication of this Bill follows a detailed and extensive period of consultation which included the publication of a command paper the replies to which, in particular from the legal profession, the judiciary and the Royal Gibraltar Police, have shaped the provisions.The Bill includes a new offence to close a gap in the law around patterns of controlling or coercive behaviour that occurs during a relationship between intimate partners, former partners who still live together or family members.

