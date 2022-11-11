Spain should take no hope from Chagos negotiations

The United Kingdom’s decision to talk to Mauritius about the Chagos Islands should not give Spain any hope when it comes to Gibraltar.
The Government here has rightly pointed out that the two situations are completely different - and indeed they are.WHAMMY
However, it needs to be said that the United Kingdom has been at the receiving end of a spectacular double-whammy on the Chagos matter. The first was legal a legal blow in the form of an Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and the second a political blow in the form of the outcome of a vote in the General Assembly of the United Nations. Then there was the long-standing basic human rights embarrassment which followed the uprooting of the population of the islands in the 1960s in order to make way for the UK-US military base at Diego Garcia.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
11-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR