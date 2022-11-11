Spain should take no hope from Chagos negotiations

The Government here has rightly pointed out that the two situations are completely different - and indeed they are.However, it needs to be said that the United Kingdom has been at the receiving end of a spectacular double-whammy on the Chagos matter. The first was legal a legal blow in the form of an Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and the second a political blow in the form of the outcome of a vote in the General Assembly of the United Nations. Then there was the long-standing basic human rights embarrassment which followed the uprooting of the population of the islands in the 1960s in order to make way for the UK-US military base at Diego Garcia.

11-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR