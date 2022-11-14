“CM On Location” Community Meetings Schedule

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo is continuing his "CM On Location" public meetings, an initiative that began in 2019, to provide communities and individual constituents around Gibraltar with direct access to the Chief Minister.

The meetings also enable Mr Picardo to see maintenance, cleanliness and general up-keep of areas or the failure thereof.Last week, the Chief Minister has held an ‘On Location’ clinic at Laguna estate and enjoyed very positive and helpful engagement with both Tenants’ Associations and individuals.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR