MPs prepare for election run-up

Our seventeen Members of the Gibraltar Parliament represent all the people of Gibraltar and after a general election are empowered to take decisions on behalf of the rest of us. That is, after all, the very essence of democracy. Under our system, those 17 MPs are divided into Government and Opposition, with the existing system already allowing for backbenchers on either side.LONGESTGiven that those 17 represent 32,000 people, it becomes relevant to look at how long each of them have been in elected office, even if in different roles. As is already well known, the longest serving Member of the Gibraltar Parliament by far is Sir Joe Bossano.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR