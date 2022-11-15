Is Gibraltar drugged up on anti-depressants?

More than eighty per cent of people undergoing treatment for mental health illness in Gibraltar take prescribed drugs instead of psychological therapy, which may suggest an overmedicated population.

But the number of people given medication instead of counselling could be more than double if statistics provided in 2020 represent a more accurate figure. The Gibraltar Government’s fifth Minister for Health, Albert Isola, revealed last month that 1,846 individuals take medication, yet former Health Minister Paul Balban said the figure stood at 3,974 in 2020.

