As Road Safety Week is marked, how can we keep safe on the roads?

by MEGAN STRINGER
This week from Monday 14th November to Sunday 20th November marks Road Safety Week. The week was first initiated by UK based charity, Brake, in 1997 as an annual event to raise awareness about road safety and promote steps that individuals can take to ensure they are being as safe as they possibly can be whilst on public roads. It is hoped this would help to lower the amount of accidents that occur each year.
Additionally, it is thought that the week-long event is a great opportunity to target many demographics to remind them of road safety, thus potentially preventing any dangerous things from happening.
15-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR