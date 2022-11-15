ROYAL GUN SALUTE FOR HIS MAJESTY THE KING’S 74TH BIRTHDAY

King Charles III celebrated his 74th birthday yesterday, November 14th 2022 as it marked his first birthday as monarch and sovereign head of state.

In honour of his birthday, a 21-Royal Gun Salute was fired from Grand Battery by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG).The ceremony was attended by the Inspecting Officer, His Excellency the Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steel KBE DL who was formally received and hosted by the Regiment's Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Moore.

15-11-22