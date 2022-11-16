Gibraltar must play its part in climate battle

This Friday COP27 draws to a close in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh. It will follow twelve days of deliberations on how to save the planet from global warming and, by extension, how to rescue the human race from extinction.

Gibraltar always stands dutifully in the front row of every international initiative on almost everything. Yet this is the one area, where, although we must certainly do our bit, it will sadly have little impact until the big boys take action.

