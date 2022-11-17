Azopardi’s sterile tactics underline short-sighted political vision

As Gibraltar holds its breath in respect of the EU-UK Treaty, which is our only viable economic lifeline out of the devastating effects of the hard Brexit outcome kept in abeyance since 2020, further aggravated by the Covid pandemic and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, still, at this late stage, Azopardi remains obstructive, ambiguous and unwilling to support Picardo in his efforts to secure a safe deal based on the New Year’s Eve Agreement of 2020.

