Spain will not break UK Gibraltar military alliance

The Spanish government is engaged in a transparent move to drive a wedge between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar over the military facilities on the Rock. It is becoming increasingly obvious, from well directed press leaks and briefings, that Madrid thinks that playing this card is to its own advantage.

It has long been made clear that Spain wants to raise the question of defence and security in the sidelines of the treaty UK-EU negotiations. The truth is that the question of defence is in itself not directly relevant to anything that is being discussed with the European Union.

