The Cross Frontier Group will convey to Sñr. Juan Lozano the need for an agreement

The business and trade union entities that make up the Cross Frontier Group will hold a meeting with the president of the Commonwealth to whom they will convey their concerns regarding the Gibrexit negotiating process. The representatives and civil society trusts that Sñr. Lozano conveys his concerns in the scheduled meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Press release from the Cross Frontier Group in full:

A meeting has been confirmed to be held today Thursday 17th at 12:30 pm, between the Cross Frontier Group and the president of the Mancomunidad de Municipios Campo de Gibraltar, Juna Lozano, and is scheduled to take place at the premises of the regional institution.This meeting takes place within the framework of the dialogue strategy of the Cross Frontier Group, which is made up of trade union and business organizations from Gibraltar and Campo de Gibraltar, and its purpose is to convey the concerns of this group of entities so that they can be contributed to the meeting scheduled for next week by regional institutions with the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares.

This group will transfer to Sñr Lozano its firm conviction that "being aware of the difficulties involved in the negotiating process, they consider it inexcusable that an agreement is not reached as soon as possible that puts an end to the state of uncertainty in which the current situation places thousands of workers and companies in the area.



• Thursday 17th of November

• 12, 30 hours

• Venue, Mancomunidad de Municipios del Campo de Gibraltar in Algeciras. (Parque de las Acacias)

