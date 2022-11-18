Gibraltar Fishing Club competitions

The Gibraltar Fishing Club held two fishing competitions on the 22nd October and 6th November respectively in the last few weeks.
The first an evening event at Eastern Beach, the other at their main venue the Detached Mole. Both were well attended and supported.
The beach competition based on the world federation rules, produced more than 430 fish of different species all returned alive except for a few quality sizeable fish for the table.
The day winners were as follows:
1st: C. Carreras 5729 points
2nd: D. Dalli 5305 points
3rd: S. Roberts 4659 points
