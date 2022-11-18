Outline application approved at DPC

by MEGAN STRINGER
An outline planning application for the proposed demolition of existing warehouse and construction of a new residential building and external refurbishment of façade at 10-18 Lancaster Road was approved by a majority vote from members in November’s Development and Planning virtual meeting yesterday morning.
The site just off Devil’s Tower Road currently consists of a part 3/4 residential building containing 14 flats with a single storey warehouse to the rear.
18-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR