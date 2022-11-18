World Cup opens on Sunday

SPECIAL REPORT by PETER TABERNER
Football fans across the globe will now be excited as the World Cup is approaching.
This time around the tournament comes with a twist as it’s the first ever to be held in the Middle East as Qatar welcomes the world.
It’s a decision that has created controversy especially in the lead up to the event, but fans will still be looking forward to the on-field drama from great games to shock results. ENGLAND
England will be hoping to go one better after the penalties defeat to Italy in last year’s European Championships final, but its not a team that inspires confidence going into the tournament.
