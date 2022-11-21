A new political direction for Gibraltar’s post-Picardo future

In a post-Picardo era, Gibraltar needs a new political template: a complete non-socialist alternative programme of government that can be presented to the electorate.

Urgent issues include a drastic overhaul of current housing policy, the judicial system, and scrapping of the disastrous “new revolution” in education, fundamental reforms that are essential in order to successfully loosen the pernicious grip of obsessive wokery across official departments. The public sector too, needs to undergo profound changes as a matter of priority with the objective of streamlining its functions through the creation of a small, professional, efficient civil service, adapted to core administrative requirements.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

21-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR