Crunch treaty summit in Madrid this week

The gathering of Campo Mayors in Madrid with Foreign Minister Albares, coupled with a number of well placed articles in the Spanish press, suggests that something may be afoot. The meeting on Friday may be an indication that, given we are now in the final stretch of the treaty negotiations, things could still go either way.

The meeting is high-powered as far as such meetings go. The President of the Mancomunidad de Municipios, the PSOE politician Juan Lozano is one of those whose attendance has been requested. Lozano is a known advocate of better relations with Gibraltar and of the need for an agreement. The Junta de Andalucía, will be represented by Javier Rodriguez Ros, who is the “subdelegado” for the regional government. While his own views on Gibraltar are not clear, the President of the regional government Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla is known to see the economic value of an agreement for the Campo are and more broadly for Andalucía as a whole.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

21-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR