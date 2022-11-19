Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team wave goodbye to the Victoria Stadium
Saturday, November 19, 2022 - 20:15
Today’s sadness, however, is tempered by the news of the Gibraltar FA’s agreement with Community Supplies & Services Limited for the construction and development of a new, UEFA-approved, Category 4 football stadium complex. This exciting new project will provide the Gibraltar FA with the highest level of sporting infrastructure, and will cater for new retail, residential and commercial areas for the benefit of economic activity and investment for Gibraltar as a whole.
At halftime of today’s international friendly, the Gibraltar FA unveiled a video presentation that gave you, the fans, your first glimpse of Gibraltar football’s new home. We know you have patiently been waiting for this, and we are confident that, with the support and guidance of CSSL, the end product will more than make up for the many years of uncertainty.
Our mighty Rock, standing proud behind the old Victoria Stadium, has provided one of the most spectacular back-drops in world football. We cannot wait to showcase our new home to you, and to the footballing world!
