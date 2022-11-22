Gibraltar: The Largest Monolith in Europe
Sharp points protrude from a virtually inaccessible knife-edged ridge on the top of the Rock that appears to point towards the heavens when viewed from below. Known to the Phoenicians as ‘Mons Calpe’ (Hollow Mountain), the 426-metre-tall natural geological masterpiece has sheltered and inspired humanity since well before the dawn of civilisation. Rainwater penetrating through soft Jurassic limestone rock for millions of years created over 200 sea and inland caverns, most notably Gorham’s and St Michael’s caves. The former famously received UNESCO World Heritage status in 2016 for providing unique archaeological discoveries crucial to the understanding of our closest ancient human relative, Neanderthals.
