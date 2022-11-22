New Gibraltar row at United Nations

A row between the United Kingdom and Spain over Gibraltar erupted in the unusual forum of the Third Committee of the United Nations. The issue arose during the discussion of a draft resolution on the universal right of peoples to self-determination.

HUMAN RIGHTS

The Third Committee of the United Nations deals with Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues, as described in its title. It covers human rights questions that affect people all over the world. The Committee, according to the UN itself, “also discusses questions relating to the advancement of women, the protection of children, indigenous issues, the treatment of refugees, the promotion of fundamental freedoms through the elimination of racism and racial discrimination, and the right to self-determination.” It also deals with social issues like youth, family, ageing, disabilities, crime prevention, criminal justice and international drug control.

