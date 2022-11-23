New Football Stadium Why the Savings Bank? says GSD

Why should savers monies (in effect public monies) be used for this? In 2016 the GFA announced that the new stadium would be built with monies from UEFA. What has happened to that promise?Additionally, in 2017 the Government sold the Victoria Stadium to the GFA for a sum of £16.5Million. The Government stated then that “in addition, the GFA will invest in the region of £15M in the redevelopment of the Victoria Stadium and the old Sports Hall. As a result Gibraltar will enjoy a National Football Stadium at no cost at all to the taxpayer.”

