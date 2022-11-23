Government response to GSD and Together Gibraltar

The Government welcomes the list of questions raised by the GSD in respect of the Gibraltar Savings Bank’s investment for the financing of the new GFA Victoria Stadium.

Although some of the questions are largely based on a remarkable misunderstanding by the GSD of how the Savings Bank works, they provide an opportunity for the Government to provide even more information and transparency on this exciting and important economic opportunity for the GFA, for the Savings Bank and for Gibraltar as a whole.

23-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR