Taxpayer will not fund National Stadium

When PANORAMA first reported on the plans for a new football stadium over a week ago, there were a number of imponderables that were not clear at the time. This included both its design and its funding structure.

These were both finally revealed during a presentation at the Victoria Stadium on Saturday and considerable public comment has been generated since on both grounds.The confirmation now that the taxpayers of Gibraltar will not be paying for the new National Stadium is a good thing. Yet this is not the first time that the Government has allowed an issue to reach such a degree of confusion and controversy that a positive story is projected almost as if it were a negative one.

23-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR