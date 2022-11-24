Speaker of the House intervenes during Question Time as Parliament resumes

by MEGAN STRINGER As parliament resumed after its adjournment on Wednesday afternoon, the Speaker of the House Melvyn Farrell had to intervene during Question Time to read out a document he had drafted on the basis of how the situation was deteriorating in terms of the relationship between the Members of the Government and Members of the Opposition.

The intervention came after GSD Minister, Damon Bossino and the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo were seen going back and forth throughout different questions that had been asked to the Government by the Opposition.The Speaker stated that whilst he appreciates parliamentary exchanges often give rise to robust verbal clashes, he has noted that recently, and yesterday in particular, there has been a significant increase in words having been spoken which were unnecessary and disrespectful.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

24-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR