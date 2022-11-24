Gibraltar delegates address Commonwealth Youth Parliament

Ms Christina Linares and Mr Joey Pitaluga are representing Gibraltar in the 11th Commonwealth Youth Parliament following an essay competition that led to their selection for the event by the Commonwealth Youth Association.

This year’s CWP is ongoing in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago from the 20th to the 24th November.Gibraltar first participated in 2018, and again in 2019, and has also taken part in virtual meetings held since due to COVID-19. This is the first physical event since the 2019 Commonwealth Youth Parliament in New Delhi.

