Official Opening of the University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy

Chief Minister’s speech at the launch of the Gibraltar Maritime Academy Your Excellency, Ministers, Vice Chancellor, Ladies and Gentlemen, It was a manifesto commitment of the GSLP Liberals that I lead, entered into THREE years ago, that we would establish the Gibraltar Maritime Academy.

After the election, we demonstrated our commitment to that project.The Government converted the party political commitment of the GSLP Liberals into an announcement of the establishment of a Maritime Academy in Gibraltar to be based at the University.And today, we can show what the University of Gibraltar is offering to undergraduate maritime seafarers.What better way to do it than aboard the Windsurf Cruise Ship, a great client of Gibraltar and of our partners, Viking.

