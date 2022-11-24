Spain blames UK for border queues

The Spanish government has partly blamed the United Kingdom for recent delays at the border, pointing out that this happens because pedestrians entering Spain are not split into two queues by the Gibraltar side.

This extraordinary claim was made in Madrid in answer to parliamentary questions about the delays from Unidas Podemos.It was Jose Luis Bueno Pinto, UP member representing Cadiz province in the Spanish Parliament, who first raised the question of border delays. He pointed out that there had been several weeks of queues at the frontier “at times leading to over an hour-long wait and creating important traffic issues both on the Rock and in La Linea.”He made the point that there were over 10,000 frontier workers who were dependent on border flow, which he described as fundamental for the economic prosperity of the area.

