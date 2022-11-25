Now and Beyond: Gibraltar schools’ Mental Health & Wellbeing Festival

Tuesday 22nd of November saw Gibraltar schools celebrating their first Now and Beyond Mental Health & Wellbeing Festival sponsored by GIBSAMs and organised by Beyond mental health charity UK.

CEO of Beyond Louisa Rose and Operations Manager Monica Leung travelled to Gibraltar on Monday. While Louisa delivered live talks to schools entitled Social Media: Friend or Foe, Monica had set up access for all schools to numerous live links for presentations: celebrity welcome; mindful moments; self-confidence; exercise with Joe Wicks; support for LGTBQ young people and their friends; and racial inequality.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR