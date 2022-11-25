WOMAN OF THE WEEK - Francesca Makey

This week’s Woman of the Week is Francesca Makey, a local English teacher who currently works at Westside School. Outside of her role as a teacher, she is involved in charity work, and raising awareness for women’s cancer.

Explaining a bit of background about herself, Francesca said: “My day-to-day life involves teaching young children about English, and then in my spare time I do a lot of charity work and I am involved in many different charitable initiatives.“I work with Cancer Relief Centre here in Gibraltar, things like fundraising, helping with social media campaigns and just trying to raise awareness for a specific type of cancer. The cancer that I raise most awareness for is women’s cancer – gynaecological cancers.”

25-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR