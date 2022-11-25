Ukraine War gives Gibraltar increased military role

There has been a sizeable increase in the number of visits from Royal Navy warships, as well as a rare appearance of a USA nuclear submarine. Since 2020, 20 Royal Navy warships have made a total of 72 visits, and six Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels have made a further 20 visits. It puts the recent £155m investment by the UK to improve military services on the Rock into perspective as Britain pumps its budget into overseas bases.

25-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR