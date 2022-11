On Friday morning, Sir Joe Bossano and the Chief Minister were cooking (with volunteers Karen, Stuart & Stephanie) at Father Charlie Azopardi's soup kitchen at St Theresa's Church.

They cooked chicken & talked about the the user's of the soup kitchen's service to better understood issues facing those approximately 40 people who regularly use its services.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

28-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR