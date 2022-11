The Minister for Justice on Friday held the first ever conference to raise awareness on the issue of Domestic Abuse.

The conference was attended by over 150 public servants with a key and vital role to play in Gibraltar’s collective fight against domestic abuse whether it be in the support of victims or children or work with perpetrators were in attendance.

28-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR