Investiture at The Convent

The Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steel presented medals and clasps to Officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and HM Prison Service, a British Empire Medal and a Meritorious Service Medal in a presentation at The Convent on Monday evening.

The Overseas Territories Long Service Police Medal was originally established on 23rd March 1934 to recognise long service in the police forces of the colonies, dominions and overseas territories of the British Empire and until 2012 was known as the Colonial Police Long Service Medal. This medal is awarded to Police Officers who have completed 18 years of meritorious and efficient service.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

29-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR