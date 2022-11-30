EU fears border chaos next year

The Member States of the European Union are predicting chaos at airports and border crossing points when their new Entry Exit System (EES) comes into force in May. The electronic system, part of which was pilot tested at the border between Gibraltar and Spain among other locations, will interrogate passengers automatically.

The response from Schengen Member States came in answer to a questionnaire which was published recently. It reflects a very real concern that the processing time for third country nationals crossing into the zone would increase dramatically as a result of the new processes. Although the EES would do away with the need to stamp passports manually, this would be replaced by an electronic stamp issued by machines. The system will additionally store photographs and fingerprints, in addition to a range of other data like the traveller’s point and date of entry to and exit from Schengen.

