Crohn’s & Colitis UK Awareness week 1st - 7th December 2022

This year we decided to do a bit more than just the “Walk It” event. We also organised some fitness classes and a raffle to raise additional funds.Crohn's & Colitis is not a very talked about illness here in Gibraltar so we thought that by doing more than just the “Walk It” we could spread further awareness. People could attend whether they were supporting someone who has the condition or just simply wanted to come along.

