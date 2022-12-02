Spain is totally submerged in the past

Look up `territorial dispute of Gibraltar` in Wikipedia, and only Gibraltarians will realize its unbelievable context. Others on reading this will say different, of course, because they don’t know the reality of the Spanish pernicious claim.

They have even inserted; something which they love doing, making insertions, in our case; when talking about how when Spain ceded the territory which Gibraltar occupied, in brackets reads (much smaller than it is now.) You immediately realize that we as a community, as a people, were from day one, treated in an act of nonrecognition; as if Gibraltar were a rock bereft of people; simply a status symbol.

