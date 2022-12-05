HM GoG – Weather Advisory Heavy Rain

Showers or rain developing across the area today, are expected to become prolonged and heavier as the afternoon wears on, with a risk of thunder, and continuing at times through this evening and overnight. This could see Rainfall Accumulations reach 20-25mm within a 6-hour period, but with rainfall expected to stay below the Severe Weather threshold (50mm+ in 6 hours).
Travel conditions will become difficult at times, with standing water and a risk of local flooding on prone roads, with conditions forecast to improve later in the night.
05-12-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR