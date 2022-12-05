HMGoG invest in the future of our sewage infrastructure

Over the last 10 years, HMGoG has invested hugely in our sewage network to ensure a long lasting and sustainable infrastructure to keep up with the demands of our ever-growing population.

Earlier this year, HMGoG announced the relaunch of the procurement process for the new Urban Wastewater Treatment Plant, in keeping with a manifesto commitment for this government. This had previously seen numerous delays due to the company initially awarded preferred bidder status going into liquidation.

05-12-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR